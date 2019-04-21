Mary BALDERSTONE

Death Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary BALDERSTONE.

BALDERSTONE,
Mary (Molly):
Passed away April 19, 2019, in Nelson, aged 88. Loving wife of the late Len; cherished Mum of Catherine and Jonathon, Linda and Graham, Peter and Liz. Treasured Granma of Dax, Che, Myra, Summer and Lisa, and her 9 great-grandchildren. A memorial service to celebrate Molly's life will be held in the Headingly Centre, Headingly Lane, Richmond, on Friday, April 26, at 1.30pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.