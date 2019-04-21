BALDERSTONE,
Passed away April 19, 2019, in Nelson, aged 88. Loving wife of the late Len; cherished Mum of Catherine and Jonathon, Linda and Graham, Peter and Liz. Treasured Granma of Dax, Che, Myra, Summer and Lisa, and her 9 great-grandchildren. A memorial service to celebrate Molly's life will be held in the Headingly Centre, Headingly Lane, Richmond, on Friday, April 26, at 1.30pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 21, 2019