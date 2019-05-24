Guest Book View Sign Service Information Matuku Funerals 574 East Takaka Road, RD 1 East Takaka , Nelson 7183 035257399 Death Notice



May 5, 1956 - May 24, 2019

It is with great sadness that we announce that Mark passed away peacefully in the presence of his family after a short illness. Dearly beloved and best friend of Lyn for over 40 years. Beloved dad and father-in-law of Damien and Erin, Mel and Steve, Keryn and Calvin, Abby and Jules. Adored Grandpa to Honor, Ryker, Bryn, Evie, Imogen, Izzy, Lincoln and Isabelle. Loved son of the late Ralph and Nora, and loved brother of Paul (deceased), Anthony and Margaret, Chris and Joanne, Missy and Sarah. Beloved cousin of Terry and loved uncle to his many nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Mark's life will be held at the Takaka Catholic Church Hall at 11.00am, Tuesday, May 28. Messages may be sent to 60 Railway Road, Rangiora.







HOPE, Mark Joseph:May 5, 1956 - May 24, 2019It is with great sadness that we announce that Mark passed away peacefully in the presence of his family after a short illness. Dearly beloved and best friend of Lyn for over 40 years. Beloved dad and father-in-law of Damien and Erin, Mel and Steve, Keryn and Calvin, Abby and Jules. Adored Grandpa to Honor, Ryker, Bryn, Evie, Imogen, Izzy, Lincoln and Isabelle. Loved son of the late Ralph and Nora, and loved brother of Paul (deceased), Anthony and Margaret, Chris and Joanne, Missy and Sarah. Beloved cousin of Terry and loved uncle to his many nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Mark's life will be held at the Takaka Catholic Church Hall at 11.00am, Tuesday, May 28. Messages may be sent to 60 Railway Road, Rangiora. Published in Nelson Mail on May 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Nelson Mail Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers