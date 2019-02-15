SATHERLEY, Marjorie:
On Monday, February 11, 2019, at Tasman Rest Home, Stoke, Nelson, in her 97th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Morris Satherley. Much loved mother of Suzanne and Brian Flintoft (Nelson). Adored grandmother to John, Lea and Jamie, Julie and Tony; great-grandmother to Jiselle, Emily, Zoe, Charlotte and Elizabeth. Special thanks to Kensington Court and Tasman Rest Homes for their loving care. At the family's request a private funeral service has been held. Messages to Flintoft family, 4 Rutland Street, Stoke, Nelson.
Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 15, 2019