BROOKS, Marion
(nee Eden):
Passed away peacefully on February 17, 2019, surrounded by her family, in her 78th year, at Nelson. Beloved wife of Rex; adored mother of Grant, Brent and Gina, and Sharyn and Nigel; cherished nana of Dylan, Keegan, Jessica, Scott, Mitchell, Haylee, Bobby-lee, Jason, Darryl, Jodie, and Nikita; and treasured great-nana of Tyler, and Cleo; and loved sister of Bevan and Ann, Paul and Jo, and Jennifer. Special thanks to the staff of Nelson Hospital for their care of Marion. The funeral service for Marion will be held in the Richmond Baptist Church, 123 Salisbury Road, Richmond, Nelson, on Thursday, February 21 at 11.00am.
Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 17, 2019