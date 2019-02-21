MULLER, Marie Wilhelmin:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie MULLER.
1925 - 2019
Mum went to be with her Saviour and her loving husband Joopie (John), peacefully on February 19, 2019. Greatly loved by Marjon and Bryan, Joanne and Doug, Martina and Gordon, and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A private family cremation has been held. This will be followed by a celebration of her life at a later date.
"Forever and Ever"
Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 21, 2019