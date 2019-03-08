GOODALL, Marie Coleen
(Sally) (nee Rowling):
Passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019 at Woodlands Rest Home. Dearly loved wife of the late Kelvin. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Raewyn and Trevor Aitchison, Sandra (dec), and Alan Archibald, Kaye and Phillip Grooby and Tom and Christine. Loved Grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Sally's life will be held on Thursday, March 14, at 1.30pm, at the Motueka Band Hall.
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 8, 2019