Margaret MEFFAN

Death Notice

MEFFAN, Margaret Iris:
On May 30, 2019, at Ernest Rutherford Retirement Village, Nelson, in her 90th year. Deeply loved by her late husband Peter, and children Mary, Patrick, Andrew, Terence and James and their families. The family wishes to offer special thanks to her dedicated and compassionate carers, Kim Richards and staff at Ernest Rutherford. Messages may be sent C/- 17 Ngatiawa St, Nelson 7010. A service in celebration of Margaret's life will be held in Nelson Cathedral, on Saturday, June 8, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Nelson Mail on May 31, 2019
