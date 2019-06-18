MAJOR,
Margaret Jean (nee Joyes):
Passed away peacefully at home in Nelson, with her family at her side, on Thursday, June 13, 2019, in her 91st year. Loving wife of Irvine for 51 years, much loved mother of Andrew (dec.), Nick, Martin, Steve and Sarah, grandmother to her 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Survived by her youngest sister Judie Douglass. Appreciative thanks to all those who helped care for Margaret and support the family during her final days. In accordance with her wishes, a private family cremation has been held. Messages can be sent to PO Box 1327, Nelson 7040.
Published in Nelson Mail on June 18, 2019