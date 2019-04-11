HILLERBY, Margaret Joan
|
(nee Rowling):
Suddenly at home on April 10, 2019. Loved wife and best friend of Michael. Loved sister-in-law of Gary and Jo Hillerby. Aunty to Simon and Rose, David and Amy. Great-aunt to Noah, Mya and Zahara. A service for Margaret will be held on Monday, April 15, at Annesbrook Church, Saxton Road, at 1.00pm. Margaret will be very sadly missed by family and all her friends.
'You were the light of my
life darling.'
Rest Easy
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 11, 2019