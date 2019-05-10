PETTMAN,
Malcolm Charles:
Passed away after a short illness at Palmerston North Hospital on May 7, 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Barbara for 63 years. Loved Dad, Pop and Great-Pop of Susan, Peter, John, Penny, and Michael and their families. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Barbara and Jack Harte, Judy Berkett, and Royce and Ted Eden. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Freemasons Willson Lewis Scholarship would be appreciated and can be left in the chapel foyer. All messages to the Pettman family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. A service for Malcolm will be held at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 11.00am.
NZIFH
Published in Nelson Mail on May 10, 2019