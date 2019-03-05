RUSSELL, Madeline Adel:
Passed away peacefully at Nelson Hospice, surrounded by her loving family, on February 28, 2019, aged 71. Beloved wife of Gary for 51 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Tania Millar and partner Gary, Christopher and Faga, Jackie Bartlett (deceased), her six grandchildren, Olivia, Holly, Jamie, Jasmine, Lucas and Anne. Beloved sister of June Orr, David Orr and Gillian Wilkie, and a loved aunty, cousin and special friend of many. Special thanks to the staff of Nelson Hospice and Stoke Medical Centre. Messages c/- 22 Daelyn Drive, Richmond 7020. At Madeline's request a private service has been held. Madeline's ashes are to be scattered at Ligar Bay on a date to be notified.
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 5, 2019