Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on February 19, 2019, in her 68th year. Loved granddaughter of the late Vera and George Millar, and the late Ivy and Sam Smith. Dearly loved and cherished daughter of Mary Smith and the late Trevor. Dearly loved sister of the late Wayne and Lea. Proud mother of Craig, Kim and Scott, mother-in-law of Emma, and devoted Grandmother of Aubrey and Mia.

'Will be forever in our hearts'.

Lyn will be farewelled at Shone and Shirley, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Tahunanui, Nelson, at 11.00am, on Sunday, February 24.







Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 21, 2019

