Louise Johanna Maria:
Passed away peacefully at the Wood Retirement Village on April 18, 2019, in her 103rd year! Much loved wife of the late Rudi Roborgh. Loving mother of John (deceased), Leon (deceased), Herman, Bob, Joe, Laurie, Jerry, Peter, Louise and their partners. Loving Oma to her many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Our family would sincerely like to thank Lynda and all the staff at the Wood Retirement Village for their love, care and friendship towards Louise.
Now at peace in God's love.
The friends of Louise are respectfully informed that her Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Mary's Catholic Church, Manuka Street, Nelson, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 11.00am, followed by Interment at the Marsden Valley Cemetery. A Rosary will be prayed in the Church on Tuesday evening at 5.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 19, 2019