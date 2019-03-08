ROBINSON,
Lorraine (nee Menzies):
Passed away peacefully aged 71, on March 7, 2019, at Hammond Care, North Turramurra, Sydney. Dearly loved wife of 50 years to Brian Robinson. Much loved mother to Lisa, Mark and Brad, and mother-in-law to Tania and Belle. Cherished nana/oma to Reese, Toby and Laila. A service to celebrate Lorraine's life and the contribution she made to ours will be held at Northern Suburbs Crematorium, 199 Dehli Road, North Ryde, Sydney, on Thursday, March 14, at 10.15am.
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 8, 2019