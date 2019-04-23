BRAWLEY, Lois Jacqueline:
On April 18, 2019, peacefully at Wensley House, aged 90 years. Dearly loved mother of David, Raewyn, and Robert, and their partners. Cherished grandmother and great-grandmother. Loved sister, aunty, and cousin. Loved friend of many. Messages may be addressed to The Family of Lois Brawley, c/- PO Box 7103, Nelson 7042. The Service for Lois will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church (Church on the Hill), 27 Dorset St, Richmond, Nelson, on Saturday, April 27, at 2.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 23, 2019