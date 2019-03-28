BRUNTON, Linda Carol:
|
Passed away suddenly in Nelson on March 27, 2019. Much loved Mum to the late James, Victoria and Richard, and their partners. Loved partner to Glen. A loved sister, aunt and friend to many. Messages c/- 207 Barrington Street, Christchurch 8024. Linda will be resting at Simplicity Funerals, 69 Haven Road, Nelson, for those wishing to say their farewell Today (Friday), March 29, 2019, between 10.00am - 12.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 28, 2019