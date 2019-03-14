THORNEYCROFT,
Lewis Michael:
Loved and adored by all.
Passed away on March 12, 2019, peacefully and with dignity at home. At Lewis' request a private family service will be held, however those whose lives were touched by Lewis are invited to spend time with him at the Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street, Nelson, from 10.30am to 2.00pm on Saturday, March 16, 2019. In lieu of flowers, Lewis requests that donations be made to charities which support vulnerable children.
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 14, 2019