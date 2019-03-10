STOLLERY, Leslie (Les):
|
Passed away peacefully on March 8, 2019 aged 91 years. Loved husband of Essie for 68 years. Loving father and father-in-law to Wayne and Gaye, and Wendy and Jeff. Loving Grandfather to Sarah, Michael and Kate. Proud great-Grandfather to Riley, Grayson, Peyton and Mikaela. A service for Les will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 3.00pm.
