WILLIAMS, Lesley Frances:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lesley WILLIAMS.
7 February 1952 -
30 March 2019
Aged 67 years. Daughter to Mona. Loving partner to Glen. Much loved mum to Michael, and Susan. Ma to Matthew, and Kahu. Nani to Soni, Daniel, Benjahmin, Cillapri, Laylah, and Josiah. Sister to Anne, Margret, Jenny, Joseph, Sally, Paul, Patricia, Lillian, David, and Paula. Loving aunty to all her beautiful nieces and nephews. Loved by all her amazing friends.
"She fought so hard for her family to live longer"
Messages may be addressed to the Williams family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In keeping with Lesley's wishes a private cremation has taken place.
Ka kiti Mum
Arohanui xx
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 2, 2019