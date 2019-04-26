WOODING, Leonard (Len):
Passed away peacefully in Nelson, aged 90, on April 24, 2019. Dearly loved husband of 'Pat'; loved dad of Nigel and Felicity, Philip and Chris, and Michael and Lesley; adored grandad of Nathan, Amy, Sam, Bailey, Tegan, Paige, Thomas, and Bronte; and treasured great-grandad of Beau, Vinn, Kru, and Arli. The funeral service to celebrate Len's life will be held in the Hope Gardens of Remembrance Chapel, 91 Clover Road East, Hope, on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11.00am.
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 26, 2019