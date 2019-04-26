Leon BLANCHET

BLANCHET,
Leon Martyn Theodore:
Passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Priscilla. Loving father of Francoise, John, and Nick. A loved grandfather of Christiane, Danielle, Dominic, Lewis, Toby, and Mirabella. Great-grandfather of Bailey, Caleb, Samantha, Alysha, Mistique, Eva, and Cruz. Brother of the late Graham.
Will be sadly missed by all.
Messages c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A celebration of Leon's life will be held in the Trinity Church at 25 Hororata Dunsandel Road, on Monday, April 29, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.

Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 26, 2019
