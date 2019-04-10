Lenore (Daly) NIHOTTE

NIHOTTE,
Lenore Clare (nee Daly):
Passed away peacefully at Flaxmore Lifecare on April 5, 2019, aged 86. Loved wife of the late Jules, mother and mother-in-law of Mark and Anne, Prue and Mark, Nick and Susan, Chris and Debbie, Phillipa and John, and cherished grandmother of 16 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Lenore's life will be held at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 204 Songer Street, Stoke, on Friday, April 12, at 12.00 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Nelson Tasman Hospice would be appreciated.

Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 10, 2019
