USMAR,
Lawrence Austin (Lawrie):
Peacefully at Timaru Hospital on March 31, 2019, aged 86 years. Dearly loved partner of Audrey Morgan. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Christine (dec), David and Carolyn, Juliana Usmar and Bryan Scott, Liz and Murray Harding, Robert and Karen, and Malcolm (dec). Adored 'Pa' to Jonathon (dec), Zak, Catlin, and Ashleigh. Dear friend of Steven Linton, Garry Linton and Andrea Necklen, and Debbie and Shane Johns, and all their children. A memorial service celebrating Lawrie's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 2.00pm. Messages to Villa 12, 1 Pages Road, Marchwiel, Timaru 7910.
