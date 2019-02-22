SOLOMON, Laura Jane:
Kaye, Lew, and Nicky are devastated that their beautiful, kind, talented, cherished daughter/sister Laura passed away on February 18, 2019, aged 44. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Brain Injury Association of Nelson are welcomed. Donations can be made at the chapel or via the Association's Givealittle page at https://givealittle.co.nz/org/the-brain-injury-association-incorporated-nelson A gathering to celebrate Laura's life will be held at the Garden of Remembrance Chapel, 95 Clover Rd, Hope, on Sunday, February 24, at 2.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 22, 2019