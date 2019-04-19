KERR, Kevin Robert:
Passed away peacefully on April 16, 2019, aged 71. Dearly loved husband of Carol and loved father of Emma and Gareth. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Rowan, Kay and Rob Drake, Gillian, and Keith and Sue Henderson. Loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. Sincere thanks to the staff at Stillwater Lifecare, Richmond. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Nelson Tasman Hospice, c/- PO Box 283, Nelson, or at the Memorial Service to be held at The Headingly Centre, Richmond, on Friday, May 3, at 2.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 19, 2019