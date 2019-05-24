Kenneth MANSFIELD

Guest Book
  • "Rest In Peace Ken. You were one of a kind"
    - Sharalyn Palagian
  • "Deepest sympathy we had some good times"
    - Alan Furlong
  • "MANSFIELD, Kenneth Alan (Bear): My darling Bear My heart,..."
    - Kenneth MANSFIELD
    Published in: Nelson Mail
Service Information
Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
035482770
Death Notice

MANSFIELD,
Kenneth Alan (Bear):
Passed away suddenly on May 23, 2019, aged 60ish, in Nelson. Loving partner of Shaz; dad of Michael, Ben, and Amy; youngest son of the late "Jack" and Phyl; and brother of Aileen, Ann, John and the late Peter, and Derek. The funeral service to celebrate "Bears" life will be held in the St Francis of Assisi Church, 204 Songer Street, Stoke. On Wednesday, May 29, at 11.00am. For those friends of "Bear" who want to spend time with him he will be at the church from 10.00am.

Published in Nelson Mail on May 24, 2019
