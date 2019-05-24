MANSFIELD,
Kenneth Alan (Bear):
Passed away suddenly on May 23, 2019, aged 60ish, in Nelson. Loving partner of Shaz; dad of Michael, Ben, and Amy; youngest son of the late "Jack" and Phyl; and brother of Aileen, Ann, John and the late Peter, and Derek. The funeral service to celebrate "Bears" life will be held in the St Francis of Assisi Church, 204 Songer Street, Stoke. On Wednesday, May 29, at 11.00am. For those friends of "Bear" who want to spend time with him he will be at the church from 10.00am.
Published in Nelson Mail on May 24, 2019