HISCOX,
Kathleen Mary (nee Smith):
Passed away peacefully in her sleep, aged 94 years. Loved wife of the late Edward. Dearly loved mother of Jonathan. Special granny of Hani Fern Hiscox. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of The Wood Retirement Village, Nelson. The Service for Kathleen will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 11.00am, at St Peter's on the Strand, 768 Atawhai Drive, Atawhai, Nelson.
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 19, 2019