DALE, Karla Ellen (Mortensen, nee Olsen):
On April 17, 2019, aged 89 years, at Jack Inglis Friendship Hospital, Motueka. Wife of the late Ulrich Julius Mortensen, ex-wife of the late Clifford William Dale. She is greatly missed by her daughter and family Tina and Greg, Josh, Shanti, her 3 sons Peter, Tony and Danny, her 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Our grateful thanks to the awesome JIFH staff for their loving care of Karla. A memorial service will be held at Chanel Arts Centre, Motueka, Friday (April 26), at 2.00pm. Followed by refreshments at the Sprig & Fern, Motueka.
.
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 24, 2019