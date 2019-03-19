GARDNER, Justin Neville:
On Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Nelson Hospital, peacefully, with family present, aged 84. Dearest husband of Lorraine. Loved father and father-in-law of Jane and Bruce, Barbara and the late Mike, Alan and Vicki, Susie and James. Adored grandfather of his 13 wonderful grandchildren. He leaves four precious great-grandchildren. Loved by his extended family in New Zealand, South Africa, Australia and Canada. Justin lived life to the full and will be greatly missed. Many thanks to the caring staff at Oakwoods Hospital. A private farewell has been held according to his wishes.
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 19, 2019