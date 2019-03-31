Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June DODSON. View Sign



Peacefully passed away on March 31, 2019; aged 89 years. Much loved mother of Gail Wynyard and Stella Thompson, mother-in-law of Brad Wynyard. Cherished grandmother of Braden and Oliver. A service for June will be held in the Christ Church Anglican Church, cnr Kamo and Mill Roads, Regent, Whangarei, at 1.30pm, Thursday April 4, 2019 followed by private cremation. The family wish to sincerely thank the staff at Radius Potter Home, Whangarei for their care of June over the last 8 years. Communications to the 'Wynyard Family' c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.







DODSON, June Astrid:Peacefully passed away on March 31, 2019; aged 89 years. Much loved mother of Gail Wynyard and Stella Thompson, mother-in-law of Brad Wynyard. Cherished grandmother of Braden and Oliver. A service for June will be held in the Christ Church Anglican Church, cnr Kamo and Mill Roads, Regent, Whangarei, at 1.30pm, Thursday April 4, 2019 followed by private cremation. The family wish to sincerely thank the staff at Radius Potter Home, Whangarei for their care of June over the last 8 years. Communications to the 'Wynyard Family' c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145. Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Nelson Mail Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers