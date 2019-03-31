DODSON, June Astrid:
Peacefully passed away on March 31, 2019; aged 89 years. Much loved mother of Gail Wynyard and Stella Thompson, mother-in-law of Brad Wynyard. Cherished grandmother of Braden and Oliver. A service for June will be held in the Christ Church Anglican Church, cnr Kamo and Mill Roads, Regent, Whangarei, at 1.30pm, Thursday April 4, 2019 followed by private cremation. The family wish to sincerely thank the staff at Radius Potter Home, Whangarei for their care of June over the last 8 years. Communications to the 'Wynyard Family' c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 31, 2019