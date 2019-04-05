Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith WILLIAMS. View Sign



On March 31, 2019, Judith passed away at the Flaxmore Care Facility in Nelson aged 93. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim Williams and loved mother of Phillip, Evelyn, Malcolm and Linley, grandmother to her nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Her family was very important to her and she will be greatly missed by us all. The family would like to thank the staff at the Flaxmore Care facility for the kindness, support and respect they showed to Judith over the last few years while she was in their care. A private farewell was held on Thursday April 4, 2019.







WILLIAMS, Judith Anne:On March 31, 2019, Judith passed away at the Flaxmore Care Facility in Nelson aged 93. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim Williams and loved mother of Phillip, Evelyn, Malcolm and Linley, grandmother to her nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Her family was very important to her and she will be greatly missed by us all. The family would like to thank the staff at the Flaxmore Care facility for the kindness, support and respect they showed to Judith over the last few years while she was in their care. A private farewell was held on Thursday April 4, 2019. Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 5, 2019

