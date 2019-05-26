FEIERABEND, Joyce (Ruth):
Peacefully at Nelson Regional Hospice. Loved wife of Graeme, mother of Boyd, Mary-Beth, Craig and Annie. Loved Mother-in-Law of Grant and Sarah. Loved Grandmother of Alex, Amy, Morgan, Zara and Reece. Special acknowledgement and thanks to all the doctors, nurses and caregivers who have provided care and support to Ruth during her illness. A service will be held at the Hope Garden of Remembrance and Crematorium in Nelson at 2.00pm, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Messages to [email protected] or 134 Aniseed Valley Road, RD 1, Hope, Nelson 7081.
Published in Nelson Mail on May 26, 2019