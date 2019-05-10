Joyce CALDWELL

CALDWELL, Joyce Olive:
Slipped away peacefully on May 8, 2019, at Whareama Rest Home, with family. Loved wife of the late Bert, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Mike (Nel), Kerry and Bronwyn (Hawera), Dael and Tony Ray (Pohara), loved 'grannie' of Lee and Katie (Brisbane), Natalia (USA), Patrick (Brisbane), Shannon and Gorrie (Hawera), Ryan and Maddie (Perth), Wendy and Eamon MacLean (Woodstock), 'great grannie' to 12 and 'gg' to 2. To honour Joyce's wishes a private cremation has been held. A Remembrance Day will be held at a later date.
"Joyce is now happily playing in the ultimate golf competition with Bert"
Messages to Dael, 12 Haile Lane, Pohara, 7183.
Published in Nelson Mail on May 10, 2019
