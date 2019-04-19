Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine FAGAN. View Sign



Josephine Veronica (Josie):

Passed away at Summerset in the Sun on April 15, 2019, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Stan. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Jo and the late Gary Fagan (Rununga), and the late Kay. A loved Nana of Tania and Mike, Tim and Janene, and Lisa; Cherie, Melanie, and the late Trudi; great-grandmother of Nichole, Reiarna, Kayesha, Courtney, and Olivia-Grace; great-great-grandmother of Dekin (DJ). Messages to c/- Jo, 25 Ballance Street, Rununga, Greymouth. A Requiem Mass to celebrate and remember Josie's life will be held at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 204 Songer St, Stoke, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 11.00am.







