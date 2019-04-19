FAGAN,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine FAGAN.
Josephine Veronica (Josie):
Passed away at Summerset in the Sun on April 15, 2019, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Stan. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Jo and the late Gary Fagan (Rununga), and the late Kay. A loved Nana of Tania and Mike, Tim and Janene, and Lisa; Cherie, Melanie, and the late Trudi; great-grandmother of Nichole, Reiarna, Kayesha, Courtney, and Olivia-Grace; great-great-grandmother of Dekin (DJ). Messages to c/- Jo, 25 Ballance Street, Rununga, Greymouth. A Requiem Mass to celebrate and remember Josie's life will be held at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 204 Songer St, Stoke, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 11.00am.
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 19, 2019