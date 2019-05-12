CURRIE,
Joseph John (Joe): QSM
On May 12, 2019, at Nelson. Loving and caring husband of Vivian, loved father and father-in-law of Michael and Julie, Paul and the late Heather, Nicki and Mike, Peter, David, Jo and Craig, Mark and Desiree, and step-children Brendon and Diana, and Katrina, loved grandad of his grandchildren and great- grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Nelson Tasman Regional Hospice, PO Box 283, Nelson, or Big Brothers Big Sisters may be left at the service. Communications c/- 41 Nile Street, Nelson 7010. The friends of Joe are respectfully informed that his funeral service will be held at Christ Church Cathedral, Nelson, on Wednesday, May 15, at 1.30pm, followed by an interment at the Richmond Cemetery.
Published in Nelson Mail on May 12, 2019