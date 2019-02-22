ROBORGH, John:
Passed away peacefully on February 20, 2019, in Brisbane. Loving husband of Margaret (deceased), loved father and father-in-law of Nicola and Duncan, Julian and Kate, and Martin (deceased). Much loved Opa to his grandchildren. Loved son of Louise and Rudi (deceased) and brother and brother-in-law to Leon (deceased), Herman, Bob, Joe, Laurie, Jerry, Peter, Louise and their partners. He was also an active and loving uncle to his nieces and nephews. His funeral will be held in Brisbane on March 4, 2019.
Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 22, 2019