Acknowledgement



PROUDFOOT, John Campbell

Leona, George and Diane, Tony and Christine and families would like to express our sincerest appreciation for the thoughtfulness presented to us and love we have been given during this time of loss of a treasured and deeply loved husband, father, son, son-in-law, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, workmate and friend.

Our heartfelt thanks to each and everyone of you for the floral tributes, cards, phone calls, baking and attendance at the celebration of John's life. Your kind generosity has been overwhelming and a great help to us, and we thank you so very much for your loving support that you have all so freely expressed during this time and continue to do so to the family. We are deeply grateful to you.

Please accept this as a personal thank you.

"Fly high dearest John"





