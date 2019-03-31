HEALEY,
John Norman James
''Short'':
Passed away in Richmond on March 30, 2019, aged 73. Beloved husband of Bev; loved father and father-in-law of Andrew and Wendy, and Karen and Tony; and cherished Grandad of Adam, Lisa, and Cory; and Cody, and Tyler. The funeral service to celebrate "Short's" life will be held at the Waimea Richmond Funeral Home Chapel, cnr Champion and Salisbury Roads, Richmond, on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at 11.00am.
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 31, 2019