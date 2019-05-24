GIBSON, John Charles:
Slipped away peacefully on May 23, 2019, at Tasman Rest Home. Loved son of the late Fay and Alex Gibson. Loved partner of Christina Encinias/Laumbach, former husband of Elwynne Morton and step-father of Michael, Emily, Nicolas and Timothy, father of Tara, grandfather to Badyn and Tahliana, loved brother and brother-in-law of Terry and Diane, Dave and Lorraine, Ross and Erica, Christine and Art and Brian. To honour John's wishes a cremation and committal service at Wakapuaka Crematorium will be held followed by a Memorial Service at a later date (information to follow). John's final resting place will be Laumbach Cemetery. Messages C/- Tasman Funeral Home.
Published in Nelson Mail on May 24, 2019