CHING,
John Charles (Chingy):
Peacefully passed away at Nelson Tasman Hospice on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, aged 73. Loved husband of Jo. Father, father-in-law, and 'Pop' of Clarke and Winnie, Aisling, and Alice; Grant Horrell, Zara, and Elias; Claydon and Sarah, Charlotte, and Jack. Father of Belinda Harte. Friends of Chingy are respectfully informed that his service will be held at Marsden House Funeral Chapel, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson, on Saturday, June 15, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to be made to the Nelson Tasman Hospice.
Published in Nelson Mail on June 13, 2019