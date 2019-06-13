John CHING

Guest Book
  • "Clarke, Belinda, Claydon & families, deeply sadden to read..."
    - Gary Dick
  • "Thinking of you at this sad time I will always remember..."
    - Sue James
  • "Our Deepest Sympathies and our thoughts are with you. What..."
  • "Sorry to hear about Johns passing my thoughts are with you..."
    - Hilton Win
  • "Condolences on Johns passing remembering John from W E..."
Service Information
Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
035482770
Death Notice

CHING,
John Charles (Chingy):
Peacefully passed away at Nelson Tasman Hospice on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, aged 73. Loved husband of Jo. Father, father-in-law, and 'Pop' of Clarke and Winnie, Aisling, and Alice; Grant Horrell, Zara, and Elias; Claydon and Sarah, Charlotte, and Jack. Father of Belinda Harte. Friends of Chingy are respectfully informed that his service will be held at Marsden House Funeral Chapel, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson, on Saturday, June 15, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to be made to the Nelson Tasman Hospice.

logo
Published in Nelson Mail on June 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.