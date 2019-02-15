BOGERS, John:
I wish to extend my sincere thanks to the kind friends and the members of the Nelson Male Voice Choir who attended the celebration of John's life at St Francis Church, on February 7. You all gave comfort and solace to myself and his family. Your cards, flowers, messages and gifts of baking, were greatly appreciated. Special thanks to the staff of Summerset In The Sun for their care of John and the support shown to his family. Please accept this as my personal thank you.
From Audrey and John's extended family.
Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 15, 2019