Acknowledgement

BOGERS, John:

I wish to extend my sincere thanks to the kind friends and the members of the Nelson Male Voice Choir who attended the celebration of John's life at St Francis Church, on February 7. You all gave comfort and solace to myself and his family. Your cards, flowers, messages and gifts of baking, were greatly appreciated. Special thanks to the staff of Summerset In The Sun for their care of John and the support shown to his family. Please accept this as my personal thank you.

From Audrey and John's extended family.



Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 15, 2019 Print | Return to today's Death Notices for Nelson Mail Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers