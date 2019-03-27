Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



On March 25, 2019, peacefully at Nazareth House, Christchurch, in her 100th year. Dearly loved daughter of the late Courtenay and Julia Heaphy (Greymouth), loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Cliff and Vern, Des and Olga, Ash and Barbara, and Ailsa and Ken Duffy (all deceased). A much loved wonderful aunt, great-aunt, and great-great-aunt. Special thanks to the Sisters and staff of Nazareth House for their loving care of Joan. Messages to the family of Joan Heaphy, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral Mass for Joan will be celebrated at the Nazareth House Chapel, 220 Brougham Street, Sydenham, Christchurch, tomorrow (Thursday), March 28, at 1.00pm, followed by burial at the Avonhead Park Cemetery, Hawthornden Road, Christchurch.









