Acknowledgement

DEVEREUX, Jennifer Ann:

Terry and extended family wish to thank everyone for their love and support during the period of her illness. Her visitors were really appreciated, as were the cards on her passing. Ann always looked forward to Daffodil Day, knowing that she had done her best to produce a picture of colour and good picking. A big thanks also goes to the staff and management of Woodlands Rest Home. Please accept this notice as a personal acknowledgement from the family.



