DEVEREUX, Jennifer Ann:
Passed away peacefully at the Woodlands Rest Home, on May 3, 2019. Dearly cherished wife and friend of Terry for 63 years. Much loved sister of Heather and Alan Alick (deceased) and Pauline, Barbara and Robert, Trevor (deceased) and Karen. Special thanks to all her many friends she had the pleasure to associate with over her lifetime of 83 years. Thanks to all the staff at Woodlands for their care for Ann. At Ann's request a private cremation has taken place.
"A smile cost nothing but may brighten someone's day" Farewell Ann.
Published in Nelson Mail on May 7, 2019