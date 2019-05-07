Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Passed away peacefully at the Woodlands Rest Home, on May 3, 2019. Dearly cherished wife and friend of Terry for 63 years. Much loved sister of Heather and Alan Alick (deceased) and Pauline, Barbara and Robert, Trevor (deceased) and Karen. Special thanks to all her many friends she had the pleasure to associate with over her lifetime of 83 years. Thanks to all the staff at Woodlands for their care for Ann. At Ann's request a private cremation has taken place.

"A smile cost nothing but may brighten someone's day" Farewell Ann.







DEVEREUX, Jennifer Ann:Passed away peacefully at the Woodlands Rest Home, on May 3, 2019. Dearly cherished wife and friend of Terry for 63 years. Much loved sister of Heather and Alan Alick (deceased) and Pauline, Barbara and Robert, Trevor (deceased) and Karen. Special thanks to all her many friends she had the pleasure to associate with over her lifetime of 83 years. Thanks to all the staff at Woodlands for their care for Ann. At Ann's request a private cremation has taken place."A smile cost nothing but may brighten someone's day" Farewell Ann. Published in Nelson Mail on May 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Nelson Mail Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers