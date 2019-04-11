COULTHARD,
Jean (nee Lyth):
Died Peacefully at The Wood Retirement Village on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, aged 91. Beloved wife of the late Alan, dearly loved mum and mum-in-law of Annie and Von, and precious grandma of Olive. A celebration of Jean's life will be held at Marsden House Funeral Home, Nelson, on Monday, April 15, 2019, at 11.00am. Thank you to the staff of The Wood for their loving care of Jean. Annie's contact details:
[email protected]
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 11, 2019