BAYNES,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean BAYNES.
Jean Iris Elizabeth:
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, aged 91 years, at Oakwoods Rest Home, Richmond. Beloved wife of the late Leslie. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Leslie, Allan and Lesley. Loved Nana to Kelly, Tara, Louise, Hayley, Samantha, Nigel, Dean, Shawn, Stuart, Amy, Bryan and Glen. Loved great-Nana to Jack, Kai, Henry, Charlotte, Leilani, Aliyah, Eimear, Hannah and Charlotte. A family funeral service was held on Friday, March 22, 2019. Messages to 60 Pugh Road, Richmond.
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 26, 2019