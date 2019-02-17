Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



It is with great sadness that Jane passed away suddenly, on February 14, 2019, aged 61, in her home in Waimea Village. Jane is now with her husband and soulmate Bob for Valentine's day; beloved daughter of Margaret and Barry (deceased), adored mother, stepmother, and mother-in-law of Kristin and Sarah, and Jason; aunty of Bridgette, Emma, Bethany, Ethan, and Lily; sister of Geoff, Patrick, and Craig; and granny of Seth, Charlie, Max, and Mila. In lieu of flowers donations to the Stroke Foundation NZ can be made at the service. The funeral service to celebrate Jane's life will be held at the Hope Garden of Remembrance Chapel, 95 Clover Road East, Hope, on Wednesday, February 20, at 2.00pm.







