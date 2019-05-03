WILKINSON, Jan Eileen:
16.11.1948 - 07.04.1929
Dearly loved daughter of the late Fred and Eileen Wilkinson. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Paula (Tony deceased) Brophy (Nelson), and Linda and Wayne Morton (Westport). Cherished auntie to her nieces and nephews. Mother to Gina and Graham Judge (Perth), Damon Wilkinson (Nelson), and loved Grandmother. A Memorial Service for Jan will be held at The Shone and Shirley Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson, on Wednesday, May 8, at 2.00pm. "Wear something bright."
Published in Nelson Mail on May 3, 2019