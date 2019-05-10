Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Died peacefully in Whareama Rest Home in the early hours of Wednesday, May 8, aged 81 years. Jim was General Manager of Baigent Forest Industries for a number of years, following which he restored and managed the Cathedral Inn in Collingwood Street with his beloved wife Sue (deceased). Jim was deeply loved and will be missed by his children Dan, Sarah, Ben and Toby and their families as well as his extensive family of brothers, sisters, in-laws, nieces and nephews and entire family circle. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at St Mary's Church, Manuka Street, at 11.00am, on Friday, May 17, followed by a burial at Whakapuaka Cemetery. All welcome. A rosary for Jim will be held at St Mary's Church on Thursday evening at 5.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Stoke Seniors would be much appreciated, and may be left at the service.







TOHILL, James Henry (Jim):Died peacefully in Whareama Rest Home in the early hours of Wednesday, May 8, aged 81 years. Jim was General Manager of Baigent Forest Industries for a number of years, following which he restored and managed the Cathedral Inn in Collingwood Street with his beloved wife Sue (deceased). Jim was deeply loved and will be missed by his children Dan, Sarah, Ben and Toby and their families as well as his extensive family of brothers, sisters, in-laws, nieces and nephews and entire family circle. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at St Mary's Church, Manuka Street, at 11.00am, on Friday, May 17, followed by a burial at Whakapuaka Cemetery. All welcome. A rosary for Jim will be held at St Mary's Church on Thursday evening at 5.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Stoke Seniors would be much appreciated, and may be left at the service. Published in Nelson Mail on May 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Nelson Mail Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers