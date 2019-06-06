SAXON, Jack Lawrence:
1926 - 2019
Loved husband for 70 years of the late Daphne. Loved father, father-in-law, granddad, great-granddad and great-great-granddad. Friend and mentor to many. Jack's Funeral will be held at 10.00am on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at St Francis of Assisi, Songer Street, Stoke, Nelson. Light refreshments will be served, followed by a private interment. With grateful thanks to the caring staff of Whareama Rest Home and to Dr Joseph Hassan. Messages to 10a Rawhiti Street, Tahunanui.
Published in Nelson Mail on June 6, 2019